People in Birmingham will be able to exercise alongside Mr. Motivator, in celebration of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

The free public workout will begin at 3pm in Victoria Square shortly after the marathon athletes cross over the finish line.

The 69-year-old, who grew up In Leicester, ran online exercises during the covid lockdowns, which people were able to join from home.

Mr. Motivator said: "It’s a crazy world we’re living in right now, so finding our internal energy can be tough sometimes.

"I want to invite the people of Birmingham down to re-boot and simply enjoy the energy of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games."

Mr Motivator was previously a staple of breakfast television leading workouts on GMTV, returned to television screens amid the pandemic on BBC One programme HealthCheck UK Live.

Earlier this year, he was awarded an MBE from Prince William at Windsor Castle.

At today's event, the fitness guru will be on the lookout for those with the most positive energy, as well as the best dressed in bright colours.

And, if you are noticed you could be in with the chance of winning free tickets to some of the games events.

Mr. Motivator says: "It’s a great chance to win some tickets and have some fun, so make sure you don your brightest coloured outfits and join us!

"This movement to music class is safe and effective for anyone, no matter what your age, but most of all it will be a great time.”

Tim Hodgson, Senior Producer for Birmingham 2022 Festival & Festival Sites commented: "We’re delighted to welcome Mr Motivator to the Birmingham 2022 Festival Site at Victoria Square in the heart of the city and at the heart of the Games."