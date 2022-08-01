Rail operator, Avanti West Coast, has blamed foreseeable delays on "unofficial strike action" by union workers, including train drivers.

Avanti West Coast, whose services connect the West Midlands with London and Glasgow, has warned passengers that cancellations to services could occur with little notice this week.

Rail union Aslef strongly denied both unofficial and official industrial action taking place.

In a tweet, Avanti said: "Due to unofficial strike action by train drivers, we are expecting multiple short-notice cancellations until further notice." The rail operator is also urging people to check journeys.

The rail operator said cancellations from Monday are likely to continue until the dispute is settled.

It adds: "Customers are urged to check their journey on our website before coming to the station, and should be prepared for services to be disrupted at short notice and be very busy."

"We are sorry for the enormous frustration and inconvenience this will cause our customers, and condemn the drivers' actions."

"We urge them to engage in meaningful talks around modernising working practices and developing a railway fit for the 21st century."

Aslef says Avanti West Coast should stop "lying" Credit: ITV News Central

Rail union Aslef has said no strike action was planned and is not stopping anyone from working.

Mick Whelan, general secretary of Aslef strongly denied the claims by Avanti West Coast and urged them to tell the truth.

He said: "There is no action - official or unofficial and the company should stop lying to passengers and belittling its staff."

In response to Avanti West Coast's claims, a union spokesman said the company did not employ enough train drivers to deliver its services.

Members of Aslef from seven train companies went on strike on Saturday (July 30th) in a long-running dispute over pay and conditions.

The strike caused disruption to services across the country.

Avanti West Coast runs services from London to Glasgow and Edinburgh, with routes to Manchester, Liverpool, North Wales and Birmingham.

Avanti West Coast union members will strike again on August 13th in a dispute over pay and conditions. Aslef said no other strikes have been planned before then.

Cross Country, LNER, and West Midlands Trains rail services will also be affected on August 13th.

Two more days of rail strike action are also planned in August by the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union. They take place on August 18th and 20th.