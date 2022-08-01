From Olympic gold-medalists to Commonwealth first timers there are thousands of athletes to track during the Birmingham 2022 Games.

Team England has more than 400 athletes competing in the Commonwealth Games all hoping to take home a medal on home soil.

Birmingham 2022 will be a platform for returning athletes to defend their titles and a chance for debuting sports stars to show the world their skills.

Here are 10 Team England athletes you should be looking out for during the 2022 Commonwealth Games...

Swimmer Maisie Summers-Newton

Swimmer Maisie Summers-Newton Credit: PA Images

The 20-year-old from Northampton is swimming for gold in the Games after winning her first major breaststroke medal at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo last year.

Maisie Summers-Newton is a double Paralympic champion holding the world record in the SM6 200m individual medley.

She is also training to be a primary school teacher.

Swimmer Adam Peaty OBE

Swimmer Adam Peaty returns to the Games to defend his 100m breaststroke title Credit: PA Images

Adam Peaty is a well-known name in the pool and the most established British swimmer ever.

Originally from Uttoxoter, the Olympic gold-medallist broke the world record for 100m breaststroke at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo last year.

He also won gold at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games and is looking to defend his 100m title in Birmingham.

Peaty trains at Loughborough University and is hoping to take home four golds after breaking his foot earlier this year.

Heptathlete Katarina Johnson-Thompson

Katarina Johnson-Thompson is looking to defend her Commonwealth title Credit: PA Images

Katarina Johnson-Thompson is looking to defend her Commonwealth title on home soil after competing at the World Athletics Championships earlier this month.

The Liverpool-born heptathlete walked away victorious in 2018 when she won gold at the Games in Brisbane, Australia.

She also currently holds the British record for the fastest time and broke Jessica Ennis' record in 2012.

Sophie Hahn MBE

Sophie Hahn MBE currently holds the Commonwealth Games title for T38 100m Credit: PA Images

The Nottingham-born Paralympic gold medallist is looking to come out victorious in the Birmingham 2022 Games.

She broke the world record at the London 2012 Paralympics in the T38 100m and won silver in the 200m.

Hahn, who has cerebral palsy, currently holds the Commonwealth Games title for T38 100m after winning in Gold Coast.

Wheelchair Basketballer Charlie McIntyre

Charlie McIntyre is one of the youngest members of Team England Credit: Team England

At just 17-years-old Charlie McIntyre is one of Team England's youngest Commonwealth Games competitors.

McIntyre was named Most Valuable Player after winning the international Easter Cup in Berlin.

Last year, the Essex player has represented England South at the 3X3 Wheelchair Basketball School Games in Loughborough.

Birmingham 2022 will be McIntyres first ever Commonwealth Games.

Cyclist Dame Laura Kenny

Team England will be led by Laura Kenny (front) at Lee Valley VeloPark Credit: PA Images

Britain’s most successful female Olympian will return to Lee Valley VeloPark at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in east London for the Commonwealth Games.

Kenny is hoping to add more gold medals to her already impressive collection of 63 medals 43 of which are gold.

The five-time Olympic gold medallist will lead the England cycling team after previously winning gold in the 2014 Glasgow Commonwealth Games.

Boxer Delicious Orie

Birmingham boxer Delicious Orie hopes to walk away with gold Credit: ITV News Central

Delicious Orie is looking to win gold at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Speaking to ITV News Central, the 25-year-old said once he steps into the ring it will feel like destiny.

Since joining West Bromwich Albion the super-heavyweight has worked tirelessly at his game to win gold.

Gymnast Alice Kinsella

Gymnast Alice Kinsella will compete at the Arena Birmingham Credit: PA Images

Alice Kinsella is returning to the Commonwealth Games ready to defend her Balance Beam title.

The 21-year-old represented Great Britain at the 2020 Summer Olympics and won a bronze medal in the team event.

From Sutton Coldfield, Kinsella is the 2018 Commonwealth Games and 2019 European champion on the balance beam and she's hoping to win gold again.

Gymnast Joe Fraser

Gymnast Joe Fraser is hoping to bring home a medal Credit: PA Images

Birmingham gymnast Joe Fraser is looking to walk away with several medals in his home city.

The 23-year-old is the only British gymnast to win gold on the parallel bars.

He recently won gold for the horizontal bars at the Baku World Cup after narrowly missing out on a medal at the 2020 Olympics.

Cricketers Amy Jones and Sarah Glenn

Birmingham 2022 is the first time Women's Cricket is being played Credit: PA Images

Amy Jones is Team England's wicket-keeper and one of the world's best. At just 13-years-old the Solihull-born cricketer was on trial at Edgbaston.

Teammate Sarah Glenn from Derby is Team England's bowler. Glenn is ranked second in the world bowling rankings in T20Is, behind her teammate Sophie Ecclestone, who is also playing in the Games.

The Midlands natives will be competing in the first-ever women's cricket Commonwealth Games event.

72 nations will compete across 19 sports, four of which are new.

Debuting sports at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games: