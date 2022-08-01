Bus named after Lionesses' goalkeeper Mary Earps

A bus has been named after England's triumphant Euro 2022 goalkeeper Mary Earps.

East Midlands transport Company, Trentbarton, wanted to honour the Lionesses monumental win on Sunday by naming one of its' buses after the player.

The mainline bus will serve Earps childhood home of West Bridgford in Nottingham.

The goalkeeper helped the Lionesses win the European Championships final following with a couple of fantastic saves against Germany.

She kept four clean sheets and is also praised for two important saves in the Lionesses' 4-0 win against Sweden in the semi-final.

The team made history last night (July 31st) after winning its first major tournament title for the country since 1966.

England beat Germany 2-1 in extra time in front of a record turnout of more than 87,000 supporters at Wembley Stadium.

Who is Mary Earps?

Goalie Mary Earps has played an intricate part in Team England's Euro success, saving goal after goal.

The goalkeeper from West Bridgford, Nottingham was born on March 7th 1993.

At grassroots level, she played for West Bridgford Colts.

From 2012 until 2016, Earps studied at Loughborough University where she earned a degree in Management and Business.

England goalkeeper Mary Earps celebrates with the trophy after England win the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 final at Wembley Stadium Credit: PA Images

Who does Mary Earps play for?

When she is not playing for England, Earps plays for Manchester United.

She was selected for the England squad in 2017 and made her first appearance in Switzerland.

Earps was third choice keeper at the last World Cup in 2019 but has worked hard, improved and established herself as No1.

But Earps insists that England must now seize the moment and write their names into the nation's footballing history as they prepare for Sunday’s final.

Before playing for Manchester United, Earps spent time playing for Nottingham Forest, Bristol City, Doncaster Rovers Belles, Reading and German giants Wolfsburg.

The Lionesses' celebrate after England win the Women's Euro 2022 Final Credit: PA Images

Trentbarton managing director Jeff Counsell said: "The whole country is rightly enormously impressed by the Lionesses and all they have achieved for women and girls, the women's game and for the nation's football supporters.

"Naming a mainline after Mary shows how proud we are as a local company of a local sporting hero.

"We hope next time Mary is back visiting friends and family she takes a ride on her bus."