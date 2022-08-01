A man in his 20s has died after a head-on crash in a Leicestershire village.

The crash, between a blue Mazda Capella and a grey Toyota Auris estate taxi, happened near the junction with Welford Road in Countesthorpe.

The driver of the Mazda, a man in his 20s, sustained serious injuries and died at the scene.

Police were called by the fire service to the collision in Foston Road, Countesthorpe, at 01:43am on Sunday.

Detectives said the driver of the Toyota remained in hospital with injuries which are not described as life threatening or life changing.

The road was closed between Barley Lane and Welford Road, but has since reopened.

Det Sgt Ed Des-Chanelle, from Leicestershire Police's Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: "At the time of the collision, the Mazda was travelling from the direction of Countesthorpe while the taxi was travelling in the opposite direction from Welford Road.

"I would like to appeal to anyone who may have witnessed the collision or saw either vehicle beforehand to please get in touch.

"Alternatively, anyone who has a dash cam in their vehicle and may have captured something relating to this incident, please contact us with any footage you may have."