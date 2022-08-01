Police officers investigating a burglary have released images of a man that they would like to speak to.

Nottinghamshire Police officers were made aware of a break-in at a house on Tithby Road, Bingham on 17 April, 2022.

Several pieces of jewellery with highly sentimental value for the owner were taken during the burglary, which is believed to have taken place between 4.40pm and 5.05pm.

Officers investigating the break-in believe the man pictured in these images could help them with their inquiries.

Detective Constable Beardmore, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "This was a particularly distressing incident for the homeowners as some of the items taken had high sentimental value to the family.

"We are absolutely committed to ensuring the person responsible for this break-in is brought to justice.

"As part of our investigation, we are now in a position to release images of a man who we think could help us get to the bottom of what happened.

"If anyone saw this incident, has CCTV or dash-cam footage, or indeed any other information that could assist us, we’d ask that they call 101, quoting incident 511 of 17 April 2022."