Swimmer Adam Peaty has reached the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games Men's 50m breastroke final.

He came second in the semi-finals with a time of 27.03 seconds, two one-hundredths behind Australia's Sam Williamson at 27.01.

The Staffordshire-born Olympic gold-medallist placed ahead of English teammates James Wilby, who placed joint fifth, and Gregory Butler in seventh, all qualifying for the 50m final.

He will look to win his first gold medal in the event tonight (August 2nd), after placing second in the 2014 and 2018 Commonwealth Games.

The 50m breaststroke Commonwealth Games gold medal is the only gold missing from his collection after finishing second in 2018 and 2014.

England'd Adam Peaty in the Men's 50m Breaststroke Commonwealth Games semi-final Credit: PA Images

Peaty has struggled in the Birmingham 2022 Games after coming back from a broken foot earlier this year.

He admitted he may have burdened himself with expectations on his comeback after winning gold in the men's 100m breaststroke 100m Toyko Summer Olympics last year, and from a fractured foot in a training accident in May.

The Games were Peaty's first swimming competition since injuring his foot.

The three-time Commonwealth Games champion lost his first race in eight years on Sunday during Birmingham 2022 Men's 100m breaststroke final.

Peaty placed fourth in the 100m breaststroke final behind English teammate James Wilby, who won gold and Australia's Zac Stubblety-Cook and Sam Williamson who placed second and third.

The 100m final results shocked Peaty who said he had just a couple of hours’ sleep before his 50m breaststroke heat after struggling to unwind after the loss.

After being unable to defend his Commonwealth title, Peaty said he needed to rediscover his passion for the sport.

The eight-time European champion said he didn't warm up for the 50m breaststroke heat after the "devasting" 100m loss.

"I didn’t really bother warming up, I had two hours’ sleep," he said.

"(Coach) Mel (Marshall) was like ‘do you want to do it?’ I was like I’m a f*****g fire. I’m going to turn up, do the race and go through the rounds."

"I turned up with an hour to go, put my suit on and sprinted. I found that love again, but maybe because I’ve got nothing to lose."

"I’m not looking for gold, I’m just going to look for my best possible swim."

Peaty progressed comfortably to the 50m breaststroke semi-final after finishing joint first in the heats with South Africa's Michael Houlie.

Adam Peaty's history with 50m breaststroke

Peaty holds the world record for the fastest 50m breaststroke at 25.95 seconds which he gained at the 2017 World Swimming Championships in Hungary.

In the 2014 Glasgow and 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games, Peaty came second in the 50m breaststroke final. He placed behind South Africa's Cameron van der Burgh both times.

In the 2014 European Championships in Berlin, Peaty set a world record for the 50m in the semi-final with 26.62 seconds. He then went on to win gold in the final.

In the 2015 World Championships, Peaty broke his world record in the semi-finals with a time of 26.42 seconds and won gold in the final.

He retained his 50m title at the European Championships in London in 2016.

A year later in 2017, Peaty became the first man to break 26 seconds for 50m breaststroke, setting another world record of 25.95 seconds at the World Aquatics Championships.

Despite smashing world records Peaty has never won a 50m breaststroke gold at the Commonwealth Games.

It's the one major gold missing from his impressive collection.

Gold in the Commonwealth 50m Breaststroke is the only gold medal Peaty has not won Credit: PA Images

Adam Peaty will be competing for the title tonight at Sandwell Aquatics Centre at around 8:20.

Last night, Northampton's para-swimmer Maisie Summers-Newton won gold in the 100m Breaststroke SB6 final, the first time the 100m has been included in the Commonwealth Games.

Buxton-born swimmer Abbie Wood also won a medal in the 200m individual medley coming third.