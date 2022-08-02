An 11-year-old alleged murder victim who was found seriously injured in a park can now be named as Mikey Harrison, a judge has ruled.

Mikey's stepfather, Michael Harrison, appeared in court on Tuesday charged with his murder, following an incident in Shipley Country Park in Heanor, Derbyshire on 18 June.

The 41-year-old was not required to enter any pleas during a short hearing conducted over video link to HMP Nottingham.

He spoke only to confirm his name and that he could follow proceedings.

As well as the murder charge, the defendant faces one count of engaging in coercive and controlling behaviour.

Harrison, of no fixed abode, was remanded into custody until his provisional trial date which is set for 12 January 2023.

Judge Nirmal Shant lifted reporting restrictions banning the identification of Mickey following an application by PA news agency.