A woman from Chesterfield has died after an incident in Walton in Derbyshire.

Derbyshire Police responded to reports of an incident involving a woman who had been found with serious injuries.

The incident occurred on Hazel Drive at around 10.30pm on Saturday 23 July.

The 55-year-old woman was taken to hospital but later died.

Derbyshire Police believe the woman may have fallen and injured herself but do not suspect foul play.

They say their "thoughts are with the woman’s family and friends at this distressing time".

A cause of death is yet to be determined by the coroner.