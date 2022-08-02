Skip to content

Woman, 55, dies after incident in Chesterfield

Woman dies Chesterfield - Google Maps
A 55-year-old woman has died in Chesterfield Credit: Google Maps

A woman from Chesterfield has died after an incident in Walton in Derbyshire.

Derbyshire Police responded to reports of an incident involving a woman who had been found with serious injuries.

The incident occurred on Hazel Drive at around 10.30pm on Saturday 23 July.

The 55-year-old woman was taken to hospital but later died.

Derbyshire Police believe the woman may have fallen and injured herself but do not suspect foul play.

They say their "thoughts are with the woman’s family and friends at this distressing time".

A cause of death is yet to be determined by the coroner.

Hospital trusts bring face masks back after surge in Covid patients
Critical incident declared by Derbyshire's health and care services
Driver who killed dinner lady and absconded from prison appears in court