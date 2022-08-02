There is significant disruption to trains between Leicester and London this morning.

It comes as East Midlands Railway has warned passengers should plan up to an hour for delays as repairs are carried out following stolen cables overnight.

The rail operator said signalling cables were stolen last night (August 1st) between Wellingborough and Kettering.

Passengers are being urged to check the timetable ahead of travelling.

The Intercity and Connect routes between London St Pancras and Kettering have been affected by the theft with delays and cancellations.

In a tweet, East Midlands Railway said routes are "expected to start running again shortly" but people should still expect delays.

Network Rail is on-site repairing the cables which are expected to be fixed shortly.

An estimate of nine o'clock in the morning was given for the re-opening of the lines.

Some services will still be altered or cancelled this morning after the re-opening.

The rail operator has said delays are mostly affecting the Connect services which start and terminate at Wellingborough and the Intercity services which start or terminate at Leicester.

East Midlands Railway expects trains to resume as normal by 11:30 this morning.

Ticket restrictions are being temporarily lifted to accommodate passengers.