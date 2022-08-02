Play Brightcove video

ITV Central reporter Rosie Dowsing takes viewers on a tour of all the new sites in Birmingham City Centre with a 360 camera.

Birmingham city centre has been transformed for the Commonwealth Games, becoming almost unrecognisable to both locals and visitors.

Colourful Birmingham 2022 branding adorns streets, flags and buildings in almost every direction, and there are a lot of things to see and do.

People coming for the full Games experience should allow extra time to see some of the following sights around the city:

1. Victoria Square Festival Site

Festival Sites are being staged throughout Birmingham and the West Midlands during the Games, with the Victoria Square site being the most central and iconic to the city centre.

All festival sites are free to access and include live performances, entertainment and special events, as well as giant screens where people can gather to watch the sporting action.

The Victoria Square site is set to host up to 150 local music acts across the Games period, with more than 60 hours of live music in total. There are also Sunrise Stretching sessions or a Dance Off with Perry the Mascot.

Prince Charles visits the Victoria Square festival site on his trip to Birmingham for the Commonwealth Games Credit: PA

2. Centenary Square

Being home to Birmingham's iconic library, the Repertory Theatre and Symphony Hall, Centenary Square is often on many tourist's lists as a must-visit.

The Commonwealth Games has seen it transform further, with the Birmingham 2022 mega-store for merchandise, and the mechanical bull used in the Opening Ceremony at the Alexander Stadium.

The bull takes centre stage for selfie opportunities, and blows out smoke to the delight of visitors.

The mechanical bull from the Birmingham 2022 Opening Ceremony now sits in Centenary Square breathing smoke. Credit: ITV News Central

3. Brindleyplace

Between Birmingham's Broad Street and the canal network lies an entertainment, leisure and office complex called Brindleyplace. The recently refurbed plaza has fountains, table tennis, coffee shops and restaurants.

For the Commonwealth Games there is also a big screen and deck chairs for spectators to watch all the action.

People can soak up the sun and the sport in front of a big screen in Brindleyplace Credit: ITV News Central

4. Canals

The canals in Birmingham City Centre link up the Mailbox and the Cube with tourist attractions like the National Sealife Centre and the Utilita Arena.

The Arena is playing host to the Gymnastics for the Commonwealth Games, and there are helpful volunteers all along the canal to direct people there.

Once a key part of Birmingham's history in trade an infrastructure, the canals are now used for leisure, with boats available to hire.

5. King Kong Park, Jewellery Quarter

The Jewellery Quarter has recently seen the return of the King Kong statue that stood in Birmingham's Bullring around 50 years ago.

King Kong is on display at a pop-up park on Great Hampton Row, near the Jewellery Quarter. Credit: Cordia Blackswan

The new and improved King Kong back is located in a pop-up park - King Kong Park at Great Hampton Row near the Jewellery Quarter - which has been created to celebrate the Commonwealth Games.

The King Kong park will host live music, sport events and street food throughout the Games period.