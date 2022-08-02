Kasper Schmeichel 'set to leave' Leicester City after reported agreement reached

Goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel is set to seal an exit from Leicester City after French club Nice reportedly reaches an agreement to sign the goalkeeper.

It will mark the end of his 11-year stay at Leicester City.

The Foxes Captain has won Premiere League title, FA Cup, Championship and Community Shield.

With the Premiere League starting this weekend, Leicester City are still the only team yet to make any new signings for the summer.

The Danish International will now undergo a medical with the Ligue 1 club in the next 24-48 hours.

It was originally claimed that Leicester City would not receive a fee for the player, but this has been disputed with reports in France claiming an agreement of around €1 million plus bonuses has been reached.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the pre-season win against Sevilla, where Schmeichel played the second half, Brendan Rodgers, City's manager said Leicester City could start the Premiere League season without the club captain in goal.

He said: "There's been a little bit of interest over the summer."

"Kasper has earned the right to have a think about the next chapter of his career and where that's going to be.

"When there's something concrete, we'll sit and discuss it, and take it from there."

He adds: "Absolutely (it is a possibility Schmeichel may not start the season in goal).

"There's nobody here guaranteed to play. You have to defend your place by your performances every day in training and in games.

"He's been a great player for me in my time here. He's been brilliant over many years for the club.

"But you're always looking forward and always looking to see where the team can improve."

The 35-year-old Denmark international will reportedly undergo a medical with the Ligue 1 club in the next 24 to 48 hours Credit: PA Images

Who is Kasper Schmeichel?

Kasper Schmeichel born on 5 November 1986 and is a Danish professional footballer.

He is the son of former Manchester United and Danish International goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel.

Schmeichel joined Leicester City in 2011 and has made a total of 479 appearances for the club and is now third on the Foxes' all-time appearances charts.

He became permanent captain last summer after Wes Morgan's retirement.

The Leicester captain won the Championship and promotion in 2013/14, the Premier League title in 2015/16 and the Emirates FA Cup and FA Community Shield in 2021.

He has also represented the Club in every European competition including; the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa Conference League and the UEFA Europa League.

2018 King Power Helicopter Crash

Leicester City players gather to lay tributes at Leicester City Football Club following the helicopter crash in 2018 Credit: PA Images

Schmeichel was one of the first people to respond to a helicopter crash outside the King Power stadium in October 2018.

The Club's Chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha along with four other people were killed when his helicopter crashed following Leicester's 1-1 draw against West Ham.

The goalkeeper was branded a "hero" after being reportedly held back by police as he tried to run towards the blazing helicopter to save those inside.

Schmeichel who enjoyed a close relationship with the owner has previously credited him for his success.