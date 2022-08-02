Nottingham music venue The Bodega has ensured its resident pigeon will be left undisturbed by customers as it prepares to welcome baby birds.

The venue on Pelham Street, in the city centre, has an outdoor beer garden where customers enjoy live DJ sets and food.

Staff at the Bodega said they noticed a pigeon beginning to nest above one of their tables outside and soon after discovered she had laid eggs.

The popular drinking and live music venue said they have closed off their booth below the bird's nest to ensure their temporary resident remains safe.

The Bodega has welcomed the pigeon and her eggs Credit: ITV News Central

During nesting season, bird nests are protected under the Wildlife & Countryside Act 1981, and moving a nest at the wrong time could be illegal.

The Bodega said they wanted to make sure the pigeon's place was protected.

In a statement, the bar said: "Recently we had a lovely pigeon make a nest in one of our planters and soon after, we noticed that she'd laid eggs too."

"We're a venue of animal lovers and decided to shut the closest table away from customers, so only staff could access the nest area to the new family.

"We've been keeping them topped up with water, turning heat lamps on and makingsure they're a safe distance from all serving areas and customers."

"We'd like to thank all our customers for giving our temporary residents enough space to nest undisturbed as much as possible in our venue!"

"We don't expect the family to stay around for too much longer and we'll keep them safe until they find a new home. Until then, they'll be kept at a safe distance and keep enjoying the tunes we're playing."

One of the bouncers is said to be feeding the bird seed and keeping it hydrated with water.