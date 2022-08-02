British Paralympian takes home the gold medal for 100m Breaststroke in front of her home crowd.

Maisie Summers-Newton won by a mile at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games last night (August 1st).

The world record holder for the S6 100m breaststroke was the quickest off the starting block and stormed ahead of her competition.

The 20-year-old from Northampton finished with a time of 1:32.72 - which was over ten seconds ahead of the silver and bronze medallists.

The double Paralympic champion holds the world record in the SM6 200m individual medley Credit: PA Images

England's Grace Harvey, and Summer-Newtons teammate, placed second as Canada's Camilee Berube came third.

The S6 100m breaststroke was the first time the event had been in the Commonwealth Games.

Swim England said Maisie was thrilled with her result, adding the Commonwealth title to her World, Paralympic, and European wins.

Summers-Newton praised the Sandwell Aquatics Centre crowd by saying. "I didn’t expect that roar to be honest."

"It put a smile on my face. It spurred us on a little bit more – trying to spot my family, that was the hardest part. It was really good."

What has Maisie Summers-Newton achieved?

The Commonwealth Games champion holds the world record which she achieved in May 2018 at the British Para-Swimming International Meet.

She has won two gold medals for Great Britain at the 2020 Summer Paralympics in Tokyo.

The 20-year-old won the Paralympic golds in the 100m breaststroke and in the SM6 200m individual medley and set the world record.

She came fourth in the 400m freestyle in the 2020 Summer Paralympics.

In the 2022 World Para Swimming Championships in Portugal, Summers-Newton won a gold medal in the 200m individual medley and another in the 400m freestyle.

She also broke her own European record with a time of 1:32.16 in the 100m breaststroke SB6 heats and placed first in the final.

On top of her swimming achievements, she is also training to be a primary school teacher.