Princess Charlotte has made a surprise appearance at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games to watch the swimming with her parents.

The seven-year-old enjoyed a school summer holiday break to the Midlands to join spectators at the Sandwell Aquatics Centre.

William and Kate, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, arrived with their daughter on Tuesday shortly after the Earl and Countess of Wessex and their children, Lady Louise and James.

Before the duke and duchess’s arrival, Edward, who is vice patron of the Commonwealth Games, shared a joke with former prime minister Theresa May as he entered Sandwell Aquatics Centre during the men’s 1,500m freestyle heats.

The duke and duchess arrived shortly after with Princess Charlotte and sat in front of the Wessex family.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at Sandwell Aquatics Centre on day five of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham Credit: PA

William and Kate smile broadly with Charlotte paying close attention to the action Credit: PA

Kate, dressed in a white blazer and trousers, embraced Edward, Sophie and their children before taking her seat next to Charlotte.

The duchess was pointing and explaining things to her daughter, while William held one of the official programmes.

Princess Charlotte, who appears to be following in her mother's footsteps as a sports fan, has already had quite the week, sending a good luck video message to the Lionesses ahead of their Euros win on Sunday.

Today, she is wearing a casual navy and white striped dress with a white collar, with neat pigtails plaits.

Charlotte points mum Kate to something of particular interest in the aquatics centre Credit: PA

Charlotte was clearly enjoying the racing in the pool, alongside mum and dad Credit: PA

The royals were cheering and applauding alongside the crowd for England 1,500m freestyle hopeful Luke Turley.

After rolling her eyes following a comment from her father, Charlotte then cracked a smile as Turley’s heat came to a close.

The Royal Family have been supporting the Commonwealth Games this year, with the Wessexes set to attend most days.

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall attended the opening ceremony, arriving in Charles' cheese and wine-fuelled Aston Martin.

The Queen also sent a message of congratulations to competitors, paying tribute to the Commonwealth "family" and all it stands for.

As Head of the Commonwealth, she is invested in the ongoing success of the tournament and will pay close attention to the stories and successes of its members.

The Cambridges are set to spend the day in Birmingham, and will join a session of young sportsmen and women to hear about their training.