A Mercedes car has crashed into an Aldi supermarket at a retail park, triggering a huge emergency services response.

Photographs from the scene at Stafford's Kingsmead Retail Park show the vehicle partly through the wall at the side of the building.

Emergency services are currently at an Aldi store where the car crashed into the supermarket.

At least two fire engines and an ambulance have been spotted outside the store off Queensway at the crash scene.A cordon has been put in place around the scene of the collision.

A police cordon remains in place at Aldi in Stafford Credit: BPM Media

A spokesperson from Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service said crews from Stafford and Rising Brook were called to a road traffic collision where a vehicle has crashed into a wall.

West Midlands Ambulance Service were called to the scene just before 1.30pm to reports of a collision.

A spokeswoman said: "We sent two ambulances and a paramedic officer to the scene.

"Crews treated a man and woman from the car for injuries not believed to be serious and they were conveyed to County Hospital for further treatment."