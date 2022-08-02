Swimmer Adam Peaty wins his first 50m breaststroke Commonwealth Games gold

Uttoxeter swimmer Adam Peaty has won the men's 50m breaststroke final at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

The Commonwealth Games 50m breaststroke gold medal was the only champion title Peaty was missing in his impressive collection.

The Uttoxeter-born swimmer is one of 5 British athletes to have previously won gold at all four major international events (the Commonwealth Games, the European Championships, the World Swimming Championships, and the Olympics).

He is the only swimmer to hold all four major gold medals in the same single event at the same time.

Peaty also holds the world record for the fastest 50m breaststroke and 100m breaststroke, his favourite event.

The double-Olympic champion has struggled in the Birmingham 2022 Games after suffering a broken foot in May.

Peaty admitted he may have burdened himself with expectations on his comeback after winning gold in the men's 100m breaststroke 100m Toyko Summer Olympics last year, and from his injury in a training accident earlier this year.

The Games were Peaty's first swimming competition since injuring his foot and despite losing his 100m title he has won, for the first time, the Commonwealth 50m breaststroke title.

The now four-time Commonwealth Games champion lost his first race in eight years on Sunday during Birmingham 2022 Men's 100m breaststroke final which he described as "devastating".

Peaty placed fourth in the 100m breaststroke final behind English teammate James Wilby, who won gold and Australia's Zac Stubblety-Cook and Sam Williamson who placed second and third.

The 100m final results shocked Peaty who said he had just a couple of hours’ sleep before his 50m breaststroke feat after struggling to unwind after the loss.