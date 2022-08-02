As August heats up so does the fight for precious votes to determine who will be crowned the next leader of the Conservative Party and our next Prime Minister.

And now a big endorsement for contender Liz Truss has come from the West Midlands Metro Mayor Andy Street.

It may be a surprise to some because Ms Truss is firmly on the right wing of the party - but the Mayor has published strong statements in her favour.

He says as prime minister she would "inject dynamism" into the West Midlands economy and create many new highly paid jobs.

Perhaps he is encouraged by her bold ambition to make changes from day one of taking office - whereas challenger Rishi Sunak has been defending a more measured approach.

He says her Plan for Growth which focuses on new high tech sectors is the right way forward.

He believes her government will actively support manufacturing industries in the midlands such as electric vehicle production and the much heralded battery Gigafactory in Coventry.

Today, Liz Truss had to perform a spectacular U-turn on her regional pay boards policy - following a ferocious back lash from public sector unions and other key tory figures who suggested it went against the "levelling up" agenda.

Andy Street is of the view that she is the one to further devolution to the English regions and is confident she will follow through with cash and regional powers to help those struggling to find affordable homes.

So what does the support of Andy Street signal to the Liz for Leader campaign?

I believe it will inject momentum to her team as it battles through a wobbly day. The Midlands has a raft of red wall seats that turned blue.

Ms Truss will hope the backing of the regional mayor will help her to retain those seats when the next election comes.

But before that she has to win her own election.

The Birmingham hustings are three weeks away. A lot can change before then!