After his historic win last night, Uttoxeter swimmer Adam Peaty went straight to the stands to hand the Perry the Bull teddy to his one-year-old son.

The 27-year old returned victorious after claiming gold in the men's 50m Breaststroke final at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

It was the only medal the double-Olympic medallist was missing in his impressive collection.

In the nail-biting final, Peaty finished with a time of 26.76 seconds just ahead of Australia's Sam Williamson who came second and Scotland's Ross Murdock who took home bronze.

'Adam Peaty is BACK'

Speaking to ITV News after his win, Peaty said sport is about coming back from the low moments and deciding to fight instead of giving up.

He said: "I did find a way tonight, I enjoyed it as well which is very important for me."

"It just shows you even when the odds are down you have to find a way - that's what sport's about, those lowest moments and reaching those low moments like I had the other day and go you know what I've got to find a way."

"There's no backing out of it because I could have easily gone I'm going home."

"I'm not in good shape and I could have easily been a victim but you know what I chose to be a victor and chose I was going to fight."

His golden comeback comes just days after he missed out on a medal at the men's 100m breaststroke on Sunday (July 31st) where he finished fourth.

It was the first race he has lost in eight years, which he described as a "devastating" blow.

After his defeat, Peaty admitted he may have burdened himself with expectations on his comeback, after only having recently recovered from breaking his foot in May.

The 100m final results shocked Peaty who said he had just a couple of hours sleep before his 50m breaststroke heat after struggling to unwind after the loss.