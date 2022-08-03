Emily Campbell has won the weightlifting gold in the women’s +87kg category at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

The 28-year-old, who's from Nottinghamshire, set a new personal best and Games record of 124kg in the snatch portion of the event, three kilograms clear of reigning champion Feagaiga Stowers of Samoa.

In front of a packed crowd at the NEC, the duo traded Games records with their opening clean-and-jerks, before Stowers failed on 154kg to confirm the gold medal for Campbell.

With two lifts still to go, Campbell raised the bar again with a successful lift of 157lb, before rounding off her competition by executing 162kg, eclipsing her total score in the Tokyo Olympics by three kilograms.

More to follow