Goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel is to leave Leicester City after being signed by French club Nice.

There has been days of speculation that Schmeichel had reached an agreement with the club and was ready to sign.

His departure will mark the end of an 11-year stay at Leicester City.

The Foxes Captain has won Premiere League title, FA Cup, Championship and Community Shield.

He also sits third in Leicester City’s all-time appearance list having played 479 times during 11 historic seasons for the Football Club, has been a key figure in the unprecedented period of success seen under King Power’s ownership.

With the Premiere League starting this weekend, Leicester City are still the only team yet to make any new signings for the summer.

Leicester City Chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha said Schmeichel has led the team "with distinction".

"Throughout his time with us and particularly as a captain and vice-captain, Kasper has always been a player willing to stand up and take responsibility, leading the team with distinction.

"His influence and his leadership on and off the pitch speak volumes about him as a professional, as a football player and as a human being.

"I know Leicester City supporters share the respect we all have for a player of Kasper’s standing after all his accomplishments as a footballer and captain and will join me in wishing him the very best for the next stage of his career in France with OGC Nice.

"It’s clear to everyone who has watched him perform that Kasper has given everything to Leicester City every time he has played and the experiences shared between him, the Club and our supporters over the last 11 years mean he will always remain a part of this family."

Leicester City's Wes Morgan (left) and Kasper Schmeichel lift the trophy as they celebrate winning the Emirates FA Cup Final. Credit: PA

Who is Kasper Schmeichel?

Kasper Schmeichel born on 5 November 1986 and is a Danish professional footballer.

He is the son of former Manchester United and Danish International goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel.

Schmeichel joined Leicester City in 2011 and has made a total of 479 appearances for the club and is now third on the Foxes' all-time appearances charts.

He became permanent captain last summer after Wes Morgan's retirement.

The Leicester captain won the Championship and promotion in 2013/14, the Premier League title in 2015/16 and the Emirates FA Cup and FA Community Shield in 2021.

He has also represented the Club in every European competition including; the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa Conference League and the UEFA Europa League.