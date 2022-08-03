There are long queues on the M5 as the motorway is closed following a serious crash involving four lorries.

An initial collision happened at around 3am on the northbound carriageway today (3 August) between junctions 8 and 7.

The motorway was closed between these junctions and the crash was cleared.

However, there was then another collision involving the lorries between the same junctions shortly before 5am and so the road remains closed. This resulted in a "substantial diesel spillage" across three lanes of the motorway.

West Mercia Police are conducting a full collision investigation at the scene which will be protracted due to the severity of the crash, National Highways said.

And once the investigation is complete a complex recovery and clean-up operation will be required and it is highly likely the road will then need to be resurfaced.

There are also severe delays on the diversion route on the A38 due to roadworks in the area which cannot be removed.

The decision was therefore made to close the M5 between junctions 9 (Ashchurch Interchange) and 7 (Whittington Interchange) to allow further diversion routes to be used.

Diversion routes

For road users wishing to continue on the M5 northbound follow the route marked with a hollow triangle symbol on road signs:

At J9 roundabout take the third exit from the roundabout on to the A46 eastbound

Remain on the A46 to the double roundabout with the A4184/A44

Take the first exit on to the A4184 and at the second roundabout take the first exit on to the A44

Follow the A44 to the roundabout with the A4538

Take the second exit from the roundabout on to the A4538

Continue on the A4538 to J6 of the M5

Take the fifth exit on to the M5 northbound

For road users wishing to join the M50 westbound follow the route marked with a solid triangle symbol on road signs: