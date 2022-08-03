A lorry driver has died and several others are injured following two crashes on the M5 this morning.

An initial collision happened at around 3am on the northbound carriageway today (3 August) between junctions 8 and 7.

The motorway was closed between these junctions and the crash was cleared.

However, there was then another collision involving the lorries between the same junctions shortly before 5am and so the road remains closed. This resulted in a "substantial diesel spillage" across three lanes of the motorway.

Two ambulances, three paramedics, a hazardous area response team and a MERIT trauma doctor all rushed to these scene.

West Midlands Ambulance Service has now confirmed that a driver of one of the lorries suffered fatal injuries.

A spokesperson said: "On arrival we discovered a lorry driver who had suffered serious injuries in the collision."

"Sadly, it quickly became apparent nothing could be done to save them and they were confirmed dead at the scene."

Traffic on the M5 today Credit: Traffic England

A second lorry driver had to be cut free from his vehicle and was then taken to hospital.

The spokesperson added: "Ambulance crews worked closely with fire and police colleagues to carefully cut a second lorry driver, a man, free from his vehicle, a process which took approximately 90 minutes.

"Following treatment at the scene for potentially serious injuries, he was transported to Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Birmingham for further treatment."

The crash followed an earlier collision, with three ambulances and two paramedic officers were called to the northbound carriageway between J8 and J7 at 2:50am.

A car and a lorry were involved in the crash, with six people injured as a result.

A WMAS spokesperson said: "On arrival we discovered six patients from the car.

"A man, who was a rear seat passenger, was treated for potentially serious injuries and taken to Worcester Royal Hospital.

"The driver and a second rear seat passenger, both men, were treated for injuries not believed to be serious before being taken to Hereford County Hospital on the same ambulance.

"Three further patients were discharged at the scene."

Road closures will remain place on the M5 for some time and drivers are advised to find alternative routes.

Diversion routes

For road users wishing to continue on the M5 northbound follow the route marked with a hollow triangle symbol on road signs: