A Nottinghamshire mum has been arrested on suspicion of drug-driving after leaving the scene of a crash and travelling down the M1 with her children in the car.

Officers were called to Squires Grove, Bingham, after reports that a woman, who was believed to be intoxicated, had driven off following a collision at around 6.15pm on Monday 1st August.

Nottinghamshire Police later located the vehicle, and chased it past four junctions on the motorway, before it stopped.

A 38-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of driving a motor vehicle with a proportion of a specified controlled drug above the specified limit.

Police Constable Jon Pinnick, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "It was an excellent piece of police work involving multiple officers, the control room and our colleagues in neighbouring forces to locate, safely pursue and stop this vehicle.

“It really should go without saying but driving while under the influence of drugs is extremely dangerous and should never happen for any reason.“

"As with drink-driving, drug-driving can cost lives, which is why we will always take robust action against anyone found to have committed this offence."