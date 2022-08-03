Lady Bay Bridge in Nottingham will reopen to vehicles at the end of the school holidays, the county council has announced.The bridge has been closed since a lorry crashed off the road on July 4th.It was initially shut in both directions before one lane was reopened on July 11th, for traffic leaving Nottingham.The council said it prioritised traffic exiting the city to ensure the "safety and security" of residents.

A lorry crashed into the bridge on July 4th Credit: ITV News Central

Now the authority has confirmed work is underway to repair the bridge and have cars flowing in both directions by the time schools return on August 31.The council initially predicted the lane closure could last as long as 12 weeks but has now revealed what it describes as a "reasonable" reopening date.Repairs will involve scaffolding being placed along the bridge to rebuild the parapet, which the lorry crashed into, and the renewal of existing safety barriers.The parapet - a low wall running along the edge of the bridge - will be replaced using materials consistent with its heritage.

The parapet on Lady Bay Bridge was damaged in the crash Credit: ITV News Central

Councillor Neil Clarke (Con), from Nottinghamshire County council, said he wants the work to done as soon as possible.

In a statement, he said: "In an ideal world, we want to get this work completed as soon as possible."

"The start of September is when we think is reasonable. If we do better that then good. But that's what we're aiming for."

"It's about minimising disruption and also making sure that, when we repair this, it stays repaired," he continued.

"It's of significant historical importance so we need to make sure we do it right first time."

The Lady Bay closure came almost two-and-a-half years after Clifton Bridge was forced to close for more than 600 days when cracks were found in its concrete structure.The Clifton Bridge closures, which ended in October last year, caused months of traffic disruption across the city and county