Footage shows the moment firefighters rescued the otter

An otter has been rescued after becoming trapped in sewage works in Derbyshire.

Firefighters from Derbyshire Fire and Rescue were called to a water treatment works on the River Derwent, Chevin Road in Belper at 12pm to help the RSPCA with an animal rescue.

The otter had made its way into a connecting pipe between two overflow pools and had become trapped when staff at the works had tried to rescue it.

It's believed as the overflow pools fill and empty independently – that the otter made its way into one of the pools at night when it was full and as the water level dropped, it became trapped.

Sharing a few details and photos of the incident on Twitter, a spokesperson for DFRS said: "It's getting Otter in there!

"Today we assisted RSPCA colleagues to rescue an otter that was stuck in a connecting pipe between two sewage treatment works overflow pools at Milford."

The Otter was trapped in the sewage works at the Milford treatment centre Credit: Enviroment Agency Midlands

Two cat carriers were deployed at either end of connecting pipe between two of the overflow pools where the otter was hiding.

Using a long stick and a "bit of persuasion" the other was coaxed out of the pipe and into one of the cat carriers.

The otter was then checked over by the RSPCA and given a clean before it was happily released back into the wild.