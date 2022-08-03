Seven men have been jailed for a total of 51 years after being found guilty of sexually exploiting three vulnerable teenage girls in Burton-Upon-Trent.

The gang was sentenced for offences including rape and child abduction.

The men were sentenced at Stafford Crown Court on Thursday 28 July after two separate trials in June 2021 and February 2022.

Two trials were held due to the number of defendants.

The girls were aged 13 at the time of the offences which took place between May 2018 and September 2018.

The men were arrested on 19 December 2018, following an investigation by Staffordshire Police's Child Protection and Exploitation Team.

Detective Sergeant Julie Pointon, of the force’s Child Protection and Exploitation Team, said: "We welcome these sentences and I would like to pay tribute to the girls' incredible bravery in coming forward initially and throughout this long and complex investigation."

Image top left to right: Adrian Demeter, David Korosi, Dominik Beri. Bottom left to right: Jeno Maka, Mate Maka, Maxim Hanko, Renato Nyari Credit: Staffordshire Police

David Korosi, 28, of Burton, was jailed for 14 years after he was found guilty of the rape of a girl aged 13 to 15 and two counts of the sexual assault of a child.

Maxim Hanko, 18, of Liverpool, was sentenced to nine years imprisonment after he was found guilty of three counts of the rape of a girl aged 13 to 15 and one count of attempting to rape a girl aged 13 to 15.

Adrian Rihard Demeter, 22, of Burton, was jailed for seven and a half years after he was found guilty of the rape of a girl aged 13 to 15 and the sexual assault of a child.

Renato Daniel Nyari, 19, of Liverpool, was sentenced to seven years imprisonment after he was found guilty of three counts of the rape of a girl aged 13 to 15, sexual assault of a child, sexual activity with a child and child abduction.

Dominik Beri, 18, of Burton, was jailed for six years after he was found guilty of the rape of a girl aged 13 to 15 and the sexual assault of a female.

Jeno Pierre Maka, 21, of Stoke-on-Trent, was sentenced to four and a half years imprisonment after he was found guilty of two counts of causing/inciting a girl 13 to 15 to engage in sexual activity.

Mate Maka, 18, of Stoke-on-Trent, was jailed for three years after he was found guilty of sexual activity with a child.

DC Darren Mattocks, of the force’s Child Protection and Exploitation Team, said: "We remained focused on seeking justice and providing support to the victims, who remained our first priority.

"I would urge anyone who has been a victim of such crimes to come forward and report this to us.

"We will listen to you, and you and your families will be supported by specially-trained detectives and social workers.

"If you are or have been a victim or you are worried about something, and you don’t feel ready to talk to the police, please speak to someone you trust."

If you or someone you know is affected by the issues raised in this article, you can get help by contacting: