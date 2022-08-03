A mother from Hereford has paid tribute to her daughter, who died from unexplained injuries last month, describing here as 'beautiful' and 'caring'.

West Mercia Police were called to Green Street in Hereford shortly after 5am on Sunday 17 July, following a report of a concern for safety.

20-year-old Charlotte Holland had sustained unexplained injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder, but has since been released on bail.

Charlotte’s mother, Gaynor, said: “In memory of my beautiful, funny, caring, loving daughter, my precious baby girl Charlotte.

"As a mother I never ever expected to have to write something so tragic and heart-breaking as this – my heart is in pieces, and I know many of you who knew Charlotte loved her dearly."

She added: “As most of you know by now my beautiful daughter Charlotte passed away in what I can only describe as completely devastating circumstances.

"The heartache I am enduring at this awful time knows no boundaries. I still cannot and don’t think I ever will accept the loss of my baby girl and best friend.

“We respectfully request that we are allowed to grieve in private as a family at this difficult time.”