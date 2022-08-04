A 69-year-old from Trentham in Stoke-on-Trent has been convicted after making 13 threatening calls to 999.

Within a 75 minute period, Ronald Anthony Regan made threats towards police officers at Staffordshire Police and claimed he was going to kill and stab someone. Regan, of Chivelstone Grove, Trentham, pleaded guilty to misuse of the public communications network at the North Staffordshire Justice Centre on 26 July.The prosecution said that he had been calling to ‘get attention’.Lisa Cope, head of the Force Contact Centre, said: “As a direct result of prolific calls like these, we are unable to deal with genuine emergencies.“It puts additional pressure on the force’s Contact Centre at a time when the numbers of people getting in touch via emergency and non-emergency methods is continuing to increase.”Regan is due to be sentenced on 24 August.