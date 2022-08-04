A teenager is due to appear in Walsall Magistrates Court today after being charged with the murder of a 16-year-old boy.

Ronan Kanda was stabbed on Mount Road, in Lanesfield, Wolverhampton on June 29. He died at the scene.

Police were called to the incident shortly before nine o'clock in the evening.

18-year-old Joseph Whittaker, of Raven Hays Road, Birmingham has been charged with murder and possession of a bladed article.

He remains in police custody.

Whittaker is the fourth man to be charged in connection with Kanda's murder.

Another man and two teenagers have already been charged with murder.

Josiah Francis, 20, of Westcote Avenue, Birmingham, along with two 16-year-old boys were charged last month.

A 15-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man were released on police bail in July.

Last month West Midlands Police said the family of Ronan Kanda had "broken hearts".