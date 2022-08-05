Play Brightcove video

Meet the technical and editorial teams at ITV Central as they explain how we broadcast our 6pm programme live from a double decker bus.

To celebrate the Commonwealth Games coming to the West Midlands, we've been broadcasting our 6pm news programme outside the studio since the first day of the competition.

We wanted to celebrate this huge event for the region by chatting to organisers, athletes, spectators, and by getting out of the studio and seeing how people celebrated the Games away from the sporting action and closer to home at local festival sites.

We've parked our bus at Castle Vale, the University of Birmingham, Leamington Spa, Yardley, Aston Hall and finished our today in Handsworth.

We've loved meeting so many viewers, and celebrating this unforgettable summer of sport alongside you.