Stoke-on-Trent Station re-opened after temporary repairs on roof

Stoke-on-Trent Station has reopened after temporary repairs had to be carried out on the roof of the Grade II listed building.

Network rail engineers discovered loose decorative stonework above platform one and the ticket hall during a routine inspection earlier this week.

Plans are now being drawn up with heritage experts on how necessary permanent repairs can be carried out, while causing the least disruption to trains.

Within hours of the checks, a crane was installed so that structure teams could remove the 'finials' on the Grade II listed building.

The rail company say 'high winds' throughout Thursday have made the removal of the ornate architectural features 'a challenge'.

The stonework has now been taken away for restoration, and temporary repairs have been made to allow the main entrance and platform one to reopen at the Avanti West Coast managed station.

Network Rail has also released drone footage of the work being carried out.

Alistair Bush, Network Rail senior asset engineer, said: "When we discovered the loose finials we acted as fast as we could to start the necessary repairs.

"I appreciate this has caused disruption to passengers accessing the station and caused platform changes so I’d like to pay tribute to everyone for bearing with us.

"Stoke station is a beautiful example of railway architecture and we’re now working hard with heritage experts to make sure our repairs are done sensitively while at the same time keeping the station accessible for passengers."

Laura Harper, Avanti West Coast station manager at Stoke-on-Trent, said: "We would like to thank customers for their patience and understanding while Network Rail carried out urgent repairs to stonework on the station’s roof.

"The stonework is a heritage feature of Stoke-on-Trent station, and we’ll continue to work with Network Rail as they restore it to ensure access to the station can be maintained."

