Laugher brings home gold for 'biggest supporter', late Dudley gran

Jack Laugher has defended his title after winning gold in the Men's 1m Springboard Final at the Sandwell Aquatics Centre last night.

But it also comes as a bitter-sweet victory for the 27-year old diver, who when asked prior to his incredible win, who he'd be 'bringing it home for' said it was for his late grandmother, Bernice, who was born and raised in nearby Dudley. He explains:

"My grandma unfortunately passed away a couple of months ago. She was fairly local but I was unable to attend her funeral due to the world championships, which was very sad, but I'm an athlete at the very top and the risk of Covid was just too high."

"She followed my career so closely and was so proud of me", said Jack. "I know she just wants me to do well so I'm bringing it home for her and my family".

"Hopefully I have done her proud today. She was my biggest supporter."

The Harrogate-born champion also admitted he felt the pressure of defending his title a second time weighing down on him but was relieved to come away with gold.

He said: "I was under loads of pressure, trying to defend that title, which I've had for eight years now.

"Today, I was pushed. It was a big-scoring competition – probably the biggest scoring that we've ever had at the Commonwealth Games.

Jack Laugher defended his title and won gold in the Men's 1m Springboard Final at Sandwell Aquatics Centre yesterday Credit: PA Images

Laugher, along with fellow athlete, Emily Campbell was a flag bearer at the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games last week.

Laugher had also previously claimed gold in 2014 at Glasgow and on the Gold Coast in 2018 but was able to seal this one in front of a home crowd.

Speaking after his win, he said: "[I'm feeling] great, yeah loads of pressure coming into here trying to defend that title that I've had for what, eight years now?

"It's a great, great performance, very steady, a few mistakes here and there but really, really happy with everything, and to do it in front of a home crowd obviously makes it a little more sweeter."

Who is Jack Laugher?

27-year-old claimed gold in 2014 at Glasgow and on the Gold Coast in 2018 but was able to seal this one in front of a home crowd. Credit: PA Images

At the Rio Olympics in 2016 Jack Laugher became Britain's first Olympic champion in diving after he won the men's 3-metre synchro alongside Chris Mears.

Laugher later picked up a silver medal in the solo event, making him the first Brit to win two diving Olympic medals at the same Games.

He had already achieved the same feat at the World Championships in Kazan a year prior, winning two bronzes.

Harrogate-born Laugher then completed a ‘Jack-trick’ at his second Commonwealth Games, winning three golds on the Gold Coast to add to his gold and silver won at Glasgow in 2014.

The diver's third Olympic Games in Tokyo in 2020 saw him complete the set with bronze in the 3-metre springboard and another hat-trick of titles.