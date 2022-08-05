Leicester charity shop forced to shut after vandals cause £4,000 worth of damage

Play Brightcove video

Raheem Rashid reports

A Leicestershire charity shop has been left with £4,000 worth of damage after vandals broke into the building overnight (4 August).

Thieves broke in through the windows of the Age UK shop by smashing the glass at the front of the shop.

Inside, cupboards were trashed and a small amount of cash was stolen from the till.

The window at the front of the shop has been smashed Credit: ITV Central

Tony Donovan from Age UK Leicestershire and Rutland said: "It's an attack on what we do and we're very disappointed, I feel really disappointed.

"I think the while world knows that many people are struggling they've gone through Covid and now they're facing real problems with the cost of living, charities are there to help them in sorts of ways and help provide so."

Another Age Uk shop was broken into during covid Credit: ITV Central

It's the second time in 2 years that one of the Age UK Leicestershire shops has been broken into - with almost £60,000 in damages being caused after vandals smashed a roof during the height of the Covid lockdown in 2020.

Despite the break in, the charity still operated during the pandemic.

Inside the Age UK shop Credit: ITV Central

Tony Donovan said: "I think it's a problem for a lot of charities, a lot of us are being hit at the moment through acts of vandalism and theft - but more generally even on this street here in Leicester, a number of businesses have been vandalised in the last few weeks."

Leicestershire Police is urging businesses in the area to remain vigilant and to move valuables away from windows.

In a statement they said: "A report was received that a shop in Queen's road, Claredon Park had been broken into. It was reported that a front window had been smashed and cash and jewellery and other items had been taken.

"While our investigation into this incident is continuing, I would urge other business owners in the area to remain vigilant and ensure their premises are secured overnight. If possible, move valuable items away from windows where they can be seen and try not to keep cash within the premises overnight."