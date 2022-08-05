Man seriously injured at YNot festival in Derbyshire

A man in his 40s has been left with serious injuries to his head and chest after allegedly being assaulted at YNot festival in Derbyshire.

The man required hospital treatment for the injuries, but has since been discharged and is recovering at home.

The assault is reported to have taken place between midnight and 1am on Saturday 30 July and involved a man who had been removed from a tent between “Club Malibu” and “The Quarry”.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or may have information of use to the investigation.