Play Brightcove video

Nottingham Forest are preparing for their first Premier League season in twenty-three years, as ITV News Central Journalist Arun Lal reports

Nottingham Forest are to kick of their campaign in the Premier League tomorrow, after twenty-three years away.

But their first opponents are Newcastle United - one of the richest clubs in the world, playing at home. Manager Steve Cooper said his side were under 'no illusions' as to how difficult the task would be.

"We respect that so week in, week out, look where we're going on the weekend. That's a brilliant spectacle, Newcastle away, of what the Premier League is."

"We really want to thrive on the opportunity, we want to be at our best, we want to excel, and we want to give it our best shot."

As well as reaching the top flight of English football, last season saw the club beat Arsenal and Leicester City during the FA Cup - only to be knocked out by eventual winners Liverpool.

Preparing for the challenge the club has spent an estimated seventy to eighty million pounds securing transfers, including of Goalkeeper Dean Henderson and Jesse Lingard, formerly of Manchester United.

New goalkeeper Dean Henderson is aware of how historic about the upcoming season could be

Play Brightcove video

"It's twenty three years since Nottingham Forest has been in the Premier League so there should be that excitement around the club," said new goalie Dean Henderson.

"Hopefully we gel together quickly," he said of the new lineup. "So we can get off to a flying start."

"Everyone's just really excited," says Brennan Johnson

Play Brightcove video

"We just want to get out there and show everyone what we can do," said Brennan Johnson.

"Everyone knows that we're playing in a new league this season and at the end of the day everyone's really excited to go."

Nottingham Forest has worked hard to get to this moment - the first time the club has played in the Premier League this century. All the players - as well as their manager, coaches, and supporters - will be working hard to keep it there.

Nottingham Forest promoted back to the Premier League after Wembley victory

Nottingham Forest: The City Ground's nearly £100m revamp gets the green-light