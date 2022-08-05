Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue service is currently dealing with a large fire, including around 1,000 tyres at Ranskill in Nottinghamshire.

Crews were called at 10.23am to a fire on an industrial site in Ranskill.

Huge clouds of smoke can be seen coming from the fire, and locals are being urged to keep their windows and doors closed, while they tackle the flames.

Ten fire engines and an Aerial Ladder Platform (ALP) are at the scene. Crews are being assisted by Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue say large crowds are now gathering near the fire, and are urging people to stay away from the area for their own safety as crews continue to arrive and tackle the fire.