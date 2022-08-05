Suspected car thief found hiding from police in a loft in Birmingham home

Play Brightcove video

WATCH the moment police find a suspected car thief hiding in a loft

Police have arrested a suspected car thief after they found him hiding in a loft of a home in Birmingham.

It followed a pursuit on Wednesday 3rd August which involved a suspected stolen vehicle where one of West Midlands Police cars was rammed.

The driver made off in the BMW which had been stolen in Staffordshire, but police later tracked it to Beeches Road in Oscott.

Shortly afterwards, sniffer Police Dog Romeo led officers to an address nearby where cannabis was recovered.

Sniffer Police Dog Romeo led officers to an address nearby where cannabis was recovered Credit: West Midlands Police

There they searched the multi-occupancy address and found a suspected firearm in a bed, and a man hidden in a loft space.

A number of number plates from stolen cars were also recovered.

A 26-year-old man from Sutton Coldfield was arrested on suspicion of possession of drugs, possession of a firearm and burglary.

He was released on bail as enquiries continue.