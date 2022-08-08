The Commonwealth Games will draw to a close as Birmingham ends its 12-day sporting extravaganza with an impressive production celebrating the musical heritage of the West Midlands.

The closing ceremony, which will be held at the Alexander Stadium, will see performances from artists including Apache Indian, Beverley Knight, Dexys Midnight Runners, Goldie, Jacob Banks, Jaykae and Jorja Smith.

When is the Birmingham 2022 Closing Ceremony?

The Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games closing ceremony will be on Monday 8 August.

What time is the closing ceremony for the Commonwealth Games 2022?

Coverage of the Commonwealth Games 2022 opening ceremony begins at 8pm today (8 August) on BBC One, and runs until 10pm.

It signals the end of an event in which 4,500 Commonwealth athletes competed across 19 sports and eight para sports.

Who is attending the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony?

It will take place at the newly-refurbished Alexander Stadium in front of over 30,000 spectators and an estimated global television audience of over one billion people.

The closing ceremony will also include a formal handover to the state of Victoria, Australia, which is hosting the 2026 Commonwealth Games.

Who is playing at the closing ceremony of the Commonwealth Games?

Jorja Smith, Beverley Knight and UB40 are among the acts confirmed to perform at the 2022 Commonwealth Games closing ceremony in Birmingham.

The Games will draw to a close after 11 days of sporting action with a high-octane production celebrating the musical heritage of the West Midlands.

The closing ceremony will also see performances from artists including Laura Mvula, Ash, Mahalia and Musical Youth , along with Neelam Gill, Panjabi MC, Talulah-Eve and the Selector.

In a tribute to one of Birmingham’s major exports of the past decade, the closing ceremony will feature a sequence from the much-anticipated theatre show Peaky Blinders: The Redemption Of Thomas Shelby.

British singer Mvula will give a special performance of a newly commissioned track inspired by Nick Cave’s Red Right Hand, the TV series’ theme song.

Written and adapted for the stage by the show’s creator Steven Knight, the theatre production will receive its world premiere at Birmingham Hippodrome on September 27 as part of the Birmingham 2022 Festival.

What do the artists say about the Commonwealth Games closing ceremony?

Singer Laura Mvula said the dance element of her Peaky Blinders-inspired performance at the 2022 Commonwealth Games closing ceremony in Birmingham on Monday night will be "sexy and dark but joyous."

She will give a special performance of a newly commissioned track inspired by Nick Cave’s Red Right Hand, the theme to the TV series and featuring a sequence from the much-anticipated theatre show Peaky Blinders: The Redemption Of Thomas Shelby.

Mvula said: "Between the Peaky team and Rambert dance company, they asked me to compose a Peaky Blinders-inspired song drawing on Nick Cave’s theme.

"For me, that is right up my street as a project. All the elements are everything that I care about – Peaky, Nick Cave, doing my own thing.

"I’ve loved every minute of it and the dance element is just incredible. Those dancers are just super. It’s something special to watch. It’s so sexy and dark but joyous. Everything you want to see from a performance.

"I’m really excited. I can’t wait to see the final thing, because we have been working on it for so long. Now it’s finally going to get its big moment."

What will the Games mean for the Midlands in years to come?

Martin Green, chief creative officer of the Birmingham Games, said: "With this closing ceremony, we wanted to create a spectacular line-up of global artists from the West Midlands for an exhilarating musical production to conclude an unforgettable 11 days of sport and culture.

"The medley of high-octane performances will celebrate the vibrant energy and cultural heritage of this incredible city, as we bring these spectacular home Games to a fitting end."

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: "The past 11 days have been a shining example of the power of sport in strengthening the ties between our unique partnership of Commonwealth nations."

He adds: "I'd like to thank the brilliant volunteers, the roaring crowds and every athlete who has dived, hurdled or wrestled their way to victory for making these Commonwealth Games the best yet.

"And I am particularly proud of the city of Birmingham for being fantastic first-time hosts and welcoming our Commonwealth friends with open arms - cementing the UK's well-deserved reputation for hosting major sporting events on the global stage.

"The success of Birmingham 2022 will be measured not only in medals won or records broken, but also by the number of people inspired to take up sport as a result, and who will be able to thanks to this Government's massive investment in grassroots sport in recent years.

"And when the athletes fly home and the banners come down, it's the people of the West Midlands who will reap the rewards from the lasting economic legacy these Games have secured that will drive trade, jobs and growth across the region for a generation to come."