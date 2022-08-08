England's men's hockey team earned a third successive Commonwealth Games bronze medal after an intense match against South Africa this morning.

The battle for the Birmingham 2022 bronze ended with a whopping nine goals being scored. England 6, South Africa 3 - giving Team England the win.

South Africa led the match twice but with goals from Rhys Smith, Liam Ansell, Sam Ward, Zach Wallace, and two from Phil Roper England fought for their stand on the podium position.

England's Christopher Griffiths and South Africa's Mustapha Cassiem (right) battle for the ball in the Men's Bronze medal match Credit: PA Images

South Africa's Matthew Guise-Brown, Keenan Horne and Nqobile Ntuli were on target for goals but England's goalkeeper Oliver Payne wouldn't let them through.

All of England's goals all came from the second half of the match attacking each time their opponents scored.

The first goal came from Smith, who equalised after South Africa's Guise-Brown scored.

England again replied immediately after opponent Horne scored. Ansell managed to create space for himself before finding the bottom corner of the goal with a firm strike.

Sam Ward, who's from Leicester, managed to put England ahead for the first time with a goal from a penalty corner.

South Africa then came back with a goal making the score 3 all.

Roper then managed to hit the ball into the bottom-right-hand corner putting England up 5-3.

And Captain Zack Wallace gave England their final goal from a penalty giving them the bronze.

England's Liam Ansell (left) and South Africa's Samkelo Mvimbi battle for the ball Credit: PA Images

The win comes after their semi-final defeat against Australia on Saturday (August 6th), which ended 3-2.

England's skipper Zach Wallace said England fought for the gold but ending with a medal is still "really good."

"Our target going into the tournament was winning a gold medal and that’s the direction our group want to go in."

"But we’ve picked ourselves up from the other night and to get a win like that was really good."

"There was a Commonwealth Games medal on the line and to get that we’re delighted."

England's Liam Ansell (right) celebrates scoring their side's second goal of the game Credit: PA Images

The men's hockey team have not had the easiest run-up to the games but the England captain said the team is stronger and look forward to their major tournament."

Wallace said: "six months ago we didn’t have a coach and we were a demotivated group after Tokyo (2020 Olympics) with the way that went in the quarter-final."

"But I think there’s huge excitement building around England hockey, both the men’s and the women’s, and we are definitely on the right track going towards Paris (2024 Olympics)."