Firefighters are continuing to tackle a massive fire which broke out at an industrial site in Ranskill over the weekend.

Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue are warning the large black smoke plume, which is visible for miles, is now blowing in the opposite direction towards local villages.

They are urging locals to keep their windows and doors shut and are asking people to "stay away" from the area.

Five fire engines remain on site - with a fire break in place to stop the spread to nearby homes and businesses.

The blaze, which began on Friday 5 August, took place just off Station Road in the village of Ranskill, which lies between Doncaster and Retford.

Nottinghamshire Police said they are treating the fire which involved thousands of tyres and scrap vehicles as an "suspected arson attack".

Inspector Matt Scott, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "We are continuing to work closely with Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service and a joint investigation will be launched to establish the circumstances of how the fire began.

"While the cause is still unknown we are currently treating it as suspected arson after it was reported a group of young people were seen letting off fireworks just before the fire started.

"We are urging anyone who may have witnessed anything or has any information which could assist us with our enquiries to please come forward."

The fire service shared photo's of the blaze on twitter urging people to "stay away" from the area Credit: Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue

Police are providing assistance at the scene, with an area cordoned off and local road closures in place.

Area manager Andy Macey, of Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service, said: "We are still at the scene tackling the fire and expect we will be here for a number of days.

"We will be working closely with our police colleagues on a joint investigation looking into the cause and ask anyone with information to come forward."