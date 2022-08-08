In Pictures: Birmingham bids farewell to Commonwealth Games 2022

The 2022 Commonwealth Games has come to a close after 11 days of sporting action with a ceremony showcasing Birmingham’s musical vibrancy.

The extravaganza, held at the Alexander Stadium, saw performances from artists including Black Sabbath, UB40, Beverley Knight, Dexys Midnight Runners, Goldie, The Selecter and Jorja Smith.

A tribute to hit BBC drama Peaky Blinders, described as "one of Birmingham’s major global exports of the past decade" formed part of a production celebrating the heritage of the West Midlands.

