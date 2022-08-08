Investigations underway into cause of 'deliberate' Newtown factory fire

Investigations are underway into the cause of a large fire in Birmingham which took place over the weekend.

More than 50 firefighters were called to tackle the fire in a derelict factory on Princip Street, Newtown at 6.48am on Sunday 7 August.

Nine fire engines were deployed to help tackle the blaze as West Midlands Fire Service posted on Twitter urging people to avoid the area:

Smoke could be seen from miles away Credit: WMFS

"Crews arrived to find a large factory fire. We expect to be in the area for some time, managing the incident and making the scene safe. There is a lot of smoke, so please keep all windows and doors in the area closed."

The fire service say they believe the fire was started deliberately.

All roads have now re-opened with investigators monitoring the scene over the next few days.