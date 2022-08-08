Skip to content

Investigations underway into cause of 'deliberate' Newtown factory fire

West Midlands Fire Service say they believe the fire was started deliberately

Investigations are underway into the cause of a large fire in Birmingham which took place over the weekend.

More than 50 firefighters were called to tackle the fire in a derelict factory on Princip Street, Newtown at 6.48am on Sunday 7 August.

Nine fire engines were deployed to help tackle the blaze as West Midlands Fire Service posted on Twitter urging people to avoid the area:

Smoke could be seen from miles away Credit: WMFS

"Crews arrived to find a large factory fire. We expect to be in the area for some time, managing the incident and making the scene safe. There is a lot of smoke, so please keep all windows and doors in the area closed."

The fire service say they believe the fire was started deliberately.

All roads have now re-opened with investigators monitoring the scene over the next few days.

Leicester charity shop forced to shut after vandals cause £4,000 worth of damage
Man in 50s dead after explosion at property in Spalding