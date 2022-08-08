The National Lottery is appealing for the missing winner of a £7.4m jackpot to come forward and collect the prize.

The jackpot of £7,440,150 is yet to be claimed from a Lotto ticket bought in Wolverhampton, West Midlands, on 18 June.

Players are being urged to check their tickets to see if they have the winning numbers.

The Lotto jackpot winner matched all six main numbers in the draw, which were 11, 14, 36, 39, 42, 59 and the bonus ball was 21.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at The National Lottery, said: "We’re desperate to find Wolverhampton’s mystery Lotto jackpot ticket-holder and unite them with their winnings.

"We’re urging everyone to try checking in the pockets of clothing, in wallets, bags, down the back of the sofa and anywhere a missing ticket could be hiding."

The winner has until 15 December 2022 to claim their prize.

On Saturday, another lucky person won a £20m Lotto jackpot.