Black Sabbath's frontman - and Birmingham's own - Ozzy Osbourne returned to the city tonight to close the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony in emphatic fashion.

He was born in Marston Green, and grew up in Aston.

The seventy-three year old, dubbed 'The Prince of Darkness' joined with guitarist uitarist Tony Iommi, drummer Tommy Clufetos and bassist Adam Wakeman to perform the heavy metal band's classic, Paranoid.

It came at the end of a ceremony that celebrated the history, culture, and music of Birmingham and the West Midlands, in front of a live audience of over thirty thousand.

Performances by a number of local artists preceded Black Sabbath, including Apache Indian, Beverley Knight, Dexys, Goldie, Jacob Banks, Jaykae, Jorja Smith, Laura Mvula, Ash, Mahalia, Musical Youth, Neelam Gill, Panjabi MC, Raza Hussain, Talulah-Eve, The Selecter and UB40.

