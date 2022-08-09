Water refill stations found at each sporting venue for the Commonwealth Games have saved hundreds of thousands of single-use plastic bottles.

In under two weeks, Birmingham 2022 managed to pull off the first carbon-neutral Commonwealth Games.

The games partnered with water suppliers Severn Trent and water cooler company MIW to deliver one of the UK's largest pop-up water refill operations.

Queues formed as people filled up water bottles. Credit: MIW

MIW provided over 216 individual water refilling stations to encourage people to stop buying single-use plastic bottles.

They recorded 430,920 plastic bottles had been saved in just a week.

Each of the 15 Commonwealth Games sporting venues and stadiums were equipped with water refilling station to help games organisers reach their carbon-neutral goal.

MIW partnered with Severn Trent less than a year ago to deliver the water refilling stations.

They say their ambitions were to encourage people to ditch plastic and add to the sustainable legacy the games have left behind.

Head of Sales and Operations at MIW, Ian Burdett, said: "We are passionate about helping people to reduce their reliance on single-use plastics and so it’s wonderful to see so many spectators have been motivated to bring their own bottle to refill and actively participate in delivering the most sustainable Commonwealth Games ever."

"We’re thrilled this exciting partnership with Severn Trent has allowed us to play our part in the sustainable legacy of the Games and we hope it will be a catalyst in delivering real environmental improvements in future large-scale sporting events."

The Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games became the most carbon-neutral games ever but the world will now look to Victoria, Australia to continue the sustainable legacy.