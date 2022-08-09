Friends and co-workers have paid tribute to Fatima Issa, the Leicester mum-of-four who died after being shot.

Fatima was killed while on holiday in South Africa after a pistol fired a single round of bullets when it was allegedly being cleaned.

The 47-year-old worked at the City of Leicester College as a teacher and volunteered at Jamila's Legacy - a mental health awareness initiative.

Those who knew her have paid tribute to the "wonderful" and selfless" person.

Those who knew Fatima have paid tribute to the mum-of-four Credit: ITV News Central

Rehana Sidat, friend and founder of the initiative Mrs Issa volunteered at, said her death is a "tragic loss".

Speaking to ITV News Central she said: "I didn't realise it was her until this early this morning and it hit me - 'oh my goodness, it's our Fatima'.

"I was really shocked. I had quite a difficult morning, quite upset about it and I had to carry on facilitating a session this morning."

She adds: "I think it was just the shock of it and it's just such a tragic loss of somebody so wonderful."

"I knew from the first conversation I had with her that this is going to be somebody who will be an asset to Jamila's Legacy. Lots of empathy, lots of understanding and really quite a selfless person."

Her colleagues at the City of Leicester College paid tribute to the much-loved schoolteacher.

In a tweet, they wrote: "Everyone at The City of Leicester College is deeply shocked and saddened to hear about the tragic passing of our colleague and friend Fatima Issa."

"We all wish her family courage and peace during this time."

Mrs Issa’s brother Ebrahim Lambat wrote about his sister's sudden death on his Facebook page.

He wrote: "Request duas [a prayer] for my sister Fatima Issa. She has returned to the mercy of Allah."

The family of Fatima attended her funeral in South Africa on Tuesday.