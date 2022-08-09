How likely is a hosepipe ban in the Midlands?

Hosepipe bans for part of England have been introduced after the Met Office announced an amber warning for extreme heat covering Thursday to Sunday.

The amber warning has been issued as temperatures are expected to reach the mid-thirties in places such as Birmingham, Bath, Brighton, Cardiff, Oxford, London, Norwich, and Portsmouth this week.

The water ban means people will not be able to water their gardens, fill up paddling pools or wash cars.

Will there be a hosepipe ban in the Midlands?

Despite seeing significantly less rainfall this year, Severn Trent and South Staffordshire Water say a ban in the Midlands is not yet necessary.

In a statement, Severn Trent said: "Our region has seen a dry start to the year, only seeing

"67% of the rainfall usually expected between April – June 2022.

"However, there hasn’t been a hosepipe ban in our region for more than 27 years (since 1995), and as we do every year, we continue to monitor reservoir levels and demand for water closely."

Meanwhile, Head of Water Strategy and Environment for South Staffordshire Water, Natalie Akroyd, said: "With the recent hot weather and less-than-average rainfall for this time of year, we continue to monitor our water resources."

"We currently don’t have any plans in place to introduce hosepipe bans."

South Staffordshire Water said they also have a dedicated leakage team to ensure no water is wasted.

Hosepipe bans are already in place in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight with bans in Kent and Sussex to begin on Friday (August 12).

Gardeners will soon need to turn off their hosepipes in the UK and opt for the watering can. Credit: PA

What does the Amber Alert mean?

The amber weather warning for the heatwave means adverse health effects are likely to be experienced by those vulnerable to extreme heat, with some changes in working practices likely to be required.

Water suppliers have introduced a hosepipe ban in certain areas to ensure there is enough water for people.

Suppliers are also urging people to save water and limit how much they spend.

Where does our water come from?

The River Trent begins in the Welsh mountains Credit: ITV News Central

The source of the River Severn is at the top of the Welsh hills. It begins in the Cambrian Mountains.

610 metres above sea level the slopes of Plynlimon see a lot of rain which leads into the River Severn.

The water travels through Britain's tallest reservoir, The Clywedog Reservoir, which holds back 11 billion gallons of water.

It then flows through it and heads towards Shrewsbury.

