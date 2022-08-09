Two men have been taken to hospital after a stabbing in Kidderminster.

Armed cops and police dogs were deployed to the Horsefair area after the incident this afternoon.

A police cordon remains in place at Emery Court on Baxer Avenue.

Two men were taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham with stab wounds.

Both men have been arrested on suspicion of assault and will be questioned when they are well enough, West Mercia Police confirmed.

A heavy police presence will remain in the area this afternoon as investigations continue.

Inspector Dave Evans said: "I’d like to thank the public for their patience while we investigate this incident.

"I understand that a heavy police presence can be alarming, but would like to reassure the community that we believe this is an isolated incident with no wider threat.

"Police will remain in the area this afternoon and in to this evening to offer reassurance so please feel free to speak to an officer if you have any concerns."