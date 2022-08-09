Breaking News
Kingstanding crash: Nine people injured after National Express bus collision with car and van
Nine people have been injured in a bus crash in Birmingham this morning. Emergency services were called to Hawthorn Road, Kingstanding, at 7:25am.A single-decker bus collided with a parked car, a van, and a tree, leaving the bus "completely mangled", one witness said.One man, a passenger, suffered potentially serious injuries and was taken to Heartlands Hospital after being cut free from the bus.
More to follow